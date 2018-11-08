Zillow Group (ZG) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

