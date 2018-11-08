Zillow Group (ZG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum set a $40.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $56.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,444. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,268,000 after acquiring an additional 204,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 982.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,088,000 after acquiring an additional 289,824 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 597,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 239,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.