Zions Bancorporation Takes $102,000 Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after acquiring an additional 114,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,192,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,248,000 after acquiring an additional 329,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,422,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

