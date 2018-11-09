$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Corp (PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Potbelly posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. BidaskClub cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 36.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 242,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 698.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBPB stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of August 7, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

