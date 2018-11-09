$0.22 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

