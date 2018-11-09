$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 26.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Deacon purchased 6,750 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $111,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,851.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,571.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

