$0.42 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (IPHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Inphi posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. B. Riley lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $431,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $446,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Inphi by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inphi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.25. Inphi has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

