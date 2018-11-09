$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYSCO Co. (SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $66.81. 3,361,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 227,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 212,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

