$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In related news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $170,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $338,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,662.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,655. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $4,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.