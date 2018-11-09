$0.97 EPS Expected for WD-40 (WDFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,282. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $184.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $360,047.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $332,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,262. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 172.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

