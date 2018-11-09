$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 37,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,478. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ray C. Dillon bought 750 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.41 per share, for a total transaction of $62,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray C. Dillon bought 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.45 per share, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

