$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Generac posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 49.80%. Generac’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Generac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Generac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,653,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1,255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

