$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $14.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $18.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.73 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 582.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 447,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 84,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 33,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,310. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.74.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

