1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FLWS opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $817.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,404,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,372,107.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,700. 64.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

