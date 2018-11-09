$11.99 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $11.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $39.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $52.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $53.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.40 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $77.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 176.35% and a negative return on equity of 673.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 4.59. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $821.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 30,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,888. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,481,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,525,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,904,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.