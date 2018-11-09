122,482 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF comprises about 4.6% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

SLY stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

