1,224,844 Shares in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,224,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TVPT opened at $15.57 on Friday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

