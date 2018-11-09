12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,456 shares during the period. Covenant Transportation Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $219,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/12th-street-asset-management-company-llc-has-3-41-million-position-in-covenant-transportation-group-inc-cvti.html.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.