12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,193,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,000. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 4.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.38% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 86.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,580,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,230 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,061 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 47.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,929 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/12th-street-asset-management-company-llc-takes-position-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.