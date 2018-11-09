13,165 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 390,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 89.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $411,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.03%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/13165-shares-in-nustar-energy-l-p-ns-acquired-by-dividend-assets-capital-llc.html.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.