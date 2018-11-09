13,171 Shares in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.44. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $101,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,544,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

