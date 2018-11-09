14,686 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH opened at $59.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/14686-shares-in-vanguard-short-term-government-bond-etf-vgsh-acquired-by-srs-capital-advisors-inc.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.