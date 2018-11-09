15,000 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 272,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Garmin by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Garmin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $31,090,588.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,638,987.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 358,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $22,923,604.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,266,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,813,462 shares of company stock valued at $246,712,986. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GRMN opened at $66.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.