$16.17 Million in Sales Expected for Boxlight Corp (BOXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce $16.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year sales of $40.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.33 million to $43.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.62 million, with estimates ranging from $48.53 million to $52.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

BOXL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 999,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

