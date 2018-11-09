1,733 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,640,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,818,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,601,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 430,216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 334,617 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $71.91 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $986,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

