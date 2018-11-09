18,304 Shares in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,304 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of Arch Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Arch Coal by 1,225.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,748 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 5.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 315,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 80.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

ARCH opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.11. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

