$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.30. Celanese posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

CE stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08. Celanese has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $119.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

