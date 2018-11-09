21,917 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,558,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,553 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,688,000 after acquiring an additional 117,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,382,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,085,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $19.02 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

