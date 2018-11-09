23,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,553,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 27,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

