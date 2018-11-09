$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $4.80. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $10.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $12.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $21.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.06). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PVAC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 1,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,899. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 869.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 244.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

