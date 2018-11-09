3,089 Shares in Andeavor (ANDV) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $8,782,956.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,280,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,217,648.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $3,712,923.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,051 shares of company stock worth $21,635,173. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $163.19.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

WARNING: “3,089 Shares in Andeavor (ANDV) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/3089-shares-in-andeavor-andv-purchased-by-alps-advisors-inc.html.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.