31,527 Shares in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (HTY) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Separately, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/31527-shares-in-john-hancock-tax-advntgd-glbl-sh-yld-fd-hty-purchased-by-park-avenue-securities-llc.html.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Profile

There is no company description available for John Hancock Tax Advantage Global Shareholder Yield Fund.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.