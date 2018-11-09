$40.87 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge Inc (EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.91 million and the lowest is $40.84 million. Everbridge reported sales of $29.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $145.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.09 million to $146.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $175.11 million to $186.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,574,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $210,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,621 shares of company stock worth $5,964,846 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 205,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Everbridge has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $63.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.