46,684 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,603,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of FCAU opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

