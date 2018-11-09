50,980 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Bank of America dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/50980-shares-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre-acquired-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.