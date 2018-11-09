58.com (WUBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of WUBA traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 1,270,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,751. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.93. 58.com has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.03 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 58.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 58.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 58.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

