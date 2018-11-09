61,800 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $11.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

