$739.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $739.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $738.77 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $739.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cross Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,398. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.25.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

