75,145 Shares in Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Curo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curo Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 214,449 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curo Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Curo Group by 298.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter valued at $843,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 262.11% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

