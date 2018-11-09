860 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,565,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $671,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

