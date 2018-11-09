$876.80 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $876.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.90 million and the highest is $882.49 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $873.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $923.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Pivotal Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 973,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,067,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.