A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

TSE AW traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$32.50. 3,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$28.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.70.

Get A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/a-and-w-revenue-royalties-income-fund-aw-plans-dividend-increase-0-14-per-share.html.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in A&W Trade Marks Inc (Trade Marks), which through its ownership interest in the A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership (Partnership), owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.