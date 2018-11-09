Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after buying an additional 211,233 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 409,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 160,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 316,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

ABT stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

