Acadia Healthcare Company Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHC. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,452 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

