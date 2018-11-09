Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,075 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 776,979 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $21,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,486,000 after purchasing an additional 172,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 51.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $7,315,558.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,723 shares in the company, valued at $40,070,644.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $4,811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,661.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,446 shares of company stock worth $16,396,273 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWE opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

