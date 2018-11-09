Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 115,697 Shares of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,697 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 53.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 97.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

HNRG stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hallador Energy Co has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.32.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/acadian-asset-management-llc-sells-115697-shares-of-hallador-energy-co-hnrg.html.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.