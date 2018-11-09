Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

ACD opened at C$10.38 on Friday. Accord Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.12 million for the quarter.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

