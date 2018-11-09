Ace Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Ace token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00249669 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.67 or 0.10271869 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ace

Ace’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Token Trading

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

