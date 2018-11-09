AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) PT Raised to $9.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 5,520,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,345. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $31,288.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

