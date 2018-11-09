AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 12,869,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,842. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

